Free Laptops to Be Given by Govt to All Students in India? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Text Message

New Delhi, December 16: A viral message is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is offering free laptops to all students. The fake message that is going viral, also shared a link of a website and asks students to register on the given link to avail the benefit. The claim states: "Government is giving free laptops to all the students in India. Register your number on the govt-laptop app to get a free laptop". The misleading information triggered confusion among students and parents.

Rubbishing the fake claims, a fact-check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that there is no such scheme that has been announced by the government. The fact-check claimed that the website link that is being circulated is a fake one as the government is not running any such scheme of giving free laptops to students in the country.

Here's the tweet by PIB:

Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020

Earlier in September, an advertisement quoting the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had gone viral claiming that students from Class 8 to Pre University Course (PUC) 1st year students will be given laptops at Rs 3,500 under the 'COVID-19 Online Education Purpose'. The post also asked students to share their documents including Aadhaar card of students and their parents, student's ID card and the contact details of their teachers.

