Students From Class 8 to PUC 1 Will Be Given Laptops at Rs 3,500 by MCA Under COVID-19 Online Education Purpose? PIB Reveals Truth Behind Fake Ad

New Delhi, September 13: At a time when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, fake news and misinformation is being widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, WhastsApp, Twitter among others. In a latest such incident, a viral advertisement quoting the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) states that students from Class 8 to Pre University Course (PUC) 1st year students will be given laptops at Rs 3,500 under the 'COVID-19 Online Education Purpose'. The fake post also urges students to share their documents including Aadhaar card of students and their parents, student's ID card and their teachers's contact details. Fake Websites, Viral WhatsApp Messages Claim Modi Government Offering Free Laptops Under 'Make In India' Initiative, Developer Arrested.

The claim states: 'An advertisement allegedly from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) claims that under COVID-19 Online Education Purpose, students from 8th class to PUC 1 will be given laptops at ₹3,500'. Dismissing the fake advert, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) claimed that this claim is fake and revealed that MCA is not associated with any such programme called 'COVID-19 Online Education Purpose' and has not made any such offer. Lockdown in India to Be Reimposed From September 25? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post Quoting NDMA.

Here's the tweet:

Claim: An advertisement allegedly from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) claims that under #COVID19 Online Education Purpose, students from 8th class to PUC 1 will be given laptops at ₹3,500. #PIBFactCheck:This claim is #Fake. MCA is not associated with any such programme. pic.twitter.com/8CSbSlvaoO — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

The MCA regulates corporate affairs in India through the Companies Act, 1956, 2013 and other allied Acts, Bills and Rules. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in India, social media platforms have been flooded with fake and misleading information. In a bid to put an end to such rumours, the government has urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation and visit official websites for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : Advertisement allegedly from Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) claims students from 8th class to PUC 1 will be given laptops at Rs 3,500 by MCA. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that this claim is fake as the MCA is not associated with any such programme. Full of Trash Clean

