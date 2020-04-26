Government to Bring Act to Have 18% Income Deposited by All Tax Payers? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake WhatsApp Message

PIB fact check on fake news. (Photo Credit: Twitter/PIB)

New Delhi, April 26: With the positive coronavirus cases rising to 26,919 and death toll standing at 826 in country, an information is making the rounds in the social media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government is going to bring in act to have 18 percent income deposited by all tax payers in its accounts. The government has, however, quashed all such reports.

According to a message, circulated by WhatsApp users claimers, the Union government is planning to bring in an act to have 18 percent income deposited by all tax payers in the government account. Following the message being sent to people, it went viral. Retirement Age of Central Government Employees to be Reduced to 50? PIB Fact Check Dismisses Fake News.

Soon after looking at the message, the Union government made it clear that it has not planning to move any like this. The issue was again fact-checked by the Press Information Bureau which discarded the viral message and called it fake. PIB also also appealed people not to forward any such fake news.

Here's the PIB Fact Check tweet:

Claim: WhatsApp forward claims Government is going to bring in Act to have 18% income deposited by all tax payers #PIBFactCheck: No such move being discussed by the Government. This is a figment of imagination aimed at scaremongering. Please do not forward any such #FakeNews pic.twitter.com/z9H90uXG7n — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 26, 2020

Earlier, PIB had government has dismissed a report which claimed that it is likely to reduce the retirement age of employees to 50 in the wake of economic crisis because of the coronavirus outbreak. In a tweet, the fact check section of the Press Bureau of India (PIB) on Sunday clarified the government has not discussed anything about slashing retirement age of employees.

Fact check