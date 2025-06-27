Indian Oil Offering INR 6,000 Fuel Subsidy Gift? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Lucky Draw Going Viral

New Delhi, June 27: A viral message claiming that users can win a INR 6,000 fuel subsidy gift from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) by participating in a questionnaire is making rounds on social media and messaging platforms. The message, disguised as a promotional offer, encourages users to click on a link and submit personal details to receive the alleged gift.

The Government of India, through its official fact-checking arm Press Information Bureau (PIB), has debunked the claim. In a recent alert, PIB Fact Check confirmed that the message is fraudulent and has no affiliation with Indian Oil Corporation. “It’s a scam & is NOT related to @IndianOilcl,” PIB stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter), urging users not to fall for such bogus schemes. Did 21-Year-Old Muslim Man Marry His 65-Year-Old Grandmother After Grandfather’s Death in Haryana? Fake News Along With Image From Old Scripted Video Goes Viral, Here’s a Fact Check.

Viral Message Claiming INR 6,000 Fuel Subsidy Gift from Indian Oil Corporation Is Fake

"Chance to win a Fuel Subsidy Gift worth ₹6,000 from the Indian Oil Corporation" 🎁💸` Sounds enticing, right❓ ✅ However, this lucky draw is #FAKE ✅ It's a scam & is NOT related to @IndianOilcl ⚠️ Always run any suspicious information related to the Government of India… pic.twitter.com/Kli3HAlGeg — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 27, 2025

This is not the first time such messages have circulated online. Indian Oil Corporation had earlier warned the public about fake contests and prize draws falsely using its name and logo. The company emphasized that all legitimate offers and announcements are made only through its official website and verified social media handles. It also advised citizens not to share personal or financial information with unknown sources or links. Will You Lose Your EPFO Pension From August If You Don’t Submit a New Form by July 28? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News Reports Going Viral.

PIB further encouraged people to verify any suspicious or too-good-to-be-true government-related claims by contacting its PIB Fact Check service.

Therefore, the viral message is Fake. No such INR 6,000 fuel subsidy offer exists. Do not share personal information or click on unverified links.

