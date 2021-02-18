Inoculation Registration on CoWin App Will Open in February for Citizens Above Age of 50? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News

New Delhi, February 18: Since the novel coronavirus pandemic, there is an outbreak of Fake news. Misinformation is being spread on social media platforms. In recent, a message is going viral on Whatsapp claiming that the inoculation registration for the citizens aged above 50 will open on the CoWIN App in February. COVID-19 Vaccine Shot Available for Rs 4,000–6,000 in India? Fake Health Ministry Website mohfw.xyz Claims To Book an Appointment for Coronavirus Vaccine.

"Pl (please) keep watching the Cowin site and app. As yet both are only open for viewing and login by vaccinators. But the option to register could pop up sometime after February 15. When it does, you can register with your PAN card no and other details as required," the message claimed.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

A #WhatsApp message claims that the inoculation registration on the #CowinApp will open in February for citizens aged above 50.#PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. No such decision has been taken by the Government. Conclusion: FAKE pic.twitter.com/q1y5cWBrqH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) February 18, 2021

"You will be able to opt for the hospital most convenient to you. One accepted, you will get an SMS confirming your registration with a 14 digit registration number. In due course after that you will get another SMS giving you a date and time for the vaccination at the hospital you opted for. If you particular about which vaccine you would like to take please check with the hospital of your choice about which one they are allotted," the message further claimed.

However, refuting the claim government called it fake news. No such decision has been taken by the Centre, PIB Fact Check tweeted. Hence, the claim going viral on Whatsapp is fake.

Fact check

Claim : The inoculation registration for the citizens aged above 50 will open on the CoWIN App in February. Conclusion : No such decision has been taken by the Centre. Hence, the claim going viral on Whatsapp is fake. Full of Trash Clean

