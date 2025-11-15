Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 16, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, November 15: Is there a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, November 16, 2025? Will local train services be affected on Central Western and other railway lines in the city? If you're looking for the answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. Local train services in Mumbai will be affected on Sunday, November 16, due to the scheduled mega block announced by the railways. There is a general perception that every Sunday, a mega block in Mumbai affects local train services in the city.

Those travelling to Mumbai or those who travel by Mumbai local trains are looking online to know if there is a mega block in the city on Sunday, November 16. It is worth noting that every Sunday, a mega block affects local train services in Mumbai. That said, the Sunday mega block does not affect all railway lines operating in the city. As per the announcement by the railways, there will be a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, November 16, on the Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines. This means that there will be no mega block on the Uran line. What Is Fake Mumbai Local Train Ticket Scam? How Edited Screenshots and Bogus QR Codes Are Flooding Mumbai Locals.

Is There a Sunday Mega Block on November 16? Which Railway Lines Are Affected?

According to a post by m-Indicator, the Sunday mega block on November 16 will be undertaken on the Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines. There will be a five-hour mega block on the Up and Down slow lines on the Central line on Sunday, November 16. The mega block will be undertaken between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar station from 10:55 AM to 3:55 PM. Similarly, there will be a five-hour mega block on the Harbour line's Up and Down lines between Vashi and Panvel stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM.

The railways have also announced a mega block on the Transharbour and Western lines. As per the announcement, a five-hour mega block will be in operation on the Transharbour line on Sunday, November 16, between Thane and Vashi stations from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM. On the other hand, the Western line will witness a five-hour Sunday mega block on the Up and Down fast lines between Ram Mandir and Borivali stations from 10 AM to 3 PM. Mumbai Local Train Accident: 4 Injured After Being Hit by Train Near Sandhurst Road Railway Station (Watch Video).

Notably, the mega block on the Western line will be undertaken to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. While a Sunday mega block has been announced for the Central, Harbour, Transharbour and Western lines, there will be no mega block on the Uran line on Sunday, November 16.

