Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 14, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, September 13: If you’re planning to travel by Mumbai local trains on Sunday, September 14, 2025, there’s some relief this weekend. Unlike most Sundays, the Central, Transharbour, Uran, and Western lines will not face any mega blocks. However, a major maintenance block is scheduled on the Harbour Line.
The Railway authorities have announced that a 14.5-hour block will be in effect between Wadala Road and Mankhurd till 1:35 pm on Sunday. Commuters on the Harbour Line should expect delays, route changes, and cancellations during this period, while other lines will operate normally. Mumbai Traffic Advisory: Elphinstone Bridge Between Parel and Prabhadevi to Close From September 12 Night for Demolition and Flyover Construction; Check Routes To Avoid.
Is There Sunday Mega Block on September 14, 2025?
CENTRAL LINE:
No Block
HARBOUR LINE:
14.5 Hour Block between Wadala Road – Mankhurd till 1:35 pm Sunday
TRANSHARBOUR LINE:
No Block
URAN LINE:
No Block
WESTERN LINE:
No Block
Mumbai Local Train Megablock: 14-Hour Harbour Line Disruption
In summary, only Harbour Line commuters will be impacted this Sunday. Passengers are advised to plan journeys accordingly and check live updates before traveling.
Fact check
General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services.
Only Harbour Line commuters face disruption on September 14, all other lines run smoothly.
