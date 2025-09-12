The iconic Elphinstone Bridge connecting Parel and Prabhadevi will close from 11.59 pm on Friday, September 12, to facilitate the construction of the new Elphinstone flyover and the 4.5 km Worli–Sewri link. The closure affects daily commuters, as 5–7 lakh people use the bridge, which also passes over Parel (Central Railway) and Prabhadevi (Western Railway) stations. The Mumbai Traffic Police have issued detailed traffic advisories: vehicles from Dadar East to Dadar West should use Tilak Bridge, Parel East to Prabhadevi and Lower Parel between 7 am–3 pm should use Currey Road Bridge, and Parel/Byculla East towards Worli, Coastal Road, and Sea Link should take Chinchpokli Bridge. One-way traffic will operate from Comrade Krishna Desai Chowk to Shingte Master Chowk (7 am–3 pm) and in reverse (3 pm–11 pm), with two-way traffic allowed from 11 pm–7 am to manage congestion efficiently. Mumbai Airport Declares Full Emergency After SpiceJet Q400 Plane Loses Outer Wheel During Takeoff at Kandla; Plane Makes Safe Landing at CSMIA (Video).

Elphinstone Bridge to Close Friday Night; Traffic Diversions, One-Way Rules in Place

In view of the demolition of the Elphinstone Bridge by @MMRDAOfficial to make way for the new Elphinstone Flyover and the Seweri Worli Elevated Connector Flyover, the following traffic management will be in place from 23.59 hrs on 12th September 2025.#MTPtrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/QIvzLBp4dZ — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Account of Mumbai Traffic Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)