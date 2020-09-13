Lockdown in India to Be Reimposed From September 25? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post Quoting NDMA

New Delhi, September 13: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has directed the government to impose a nationwide lockdown again from September 25. The fake letter quotes that NDMA along with the Planning Commission has urged the government and directed the Prime Minister's Office, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to reimpose a strict nationwide lockdown of 46 days, starting from the midnight of September 25, 2020. Over 80,000 Indian Army Soldiers Applied For Sick Leaves Fearing China? PIB Fact Check Terms Viral Tweet Fake.

The fake claim states: 'An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 25th September'. Dismissing the fake claims, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) states that the order is fake as no such order has been issued by the NDMA. "This order is Fake. The NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown", it said.

Here's the fact-check by PIB:

Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September. #PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. pic.twitter.com/J72eeA62zl — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

In March, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. The nation-wide lockdown is aimed to contain the spread of the pandemic. In June, the Centre issued strict guidelines for loosening the restrictions as part of Unlock 1. The country is now entered Unlock 4.

Fake News is spreading like wildfire amid the coronavirus pandemic, triggering panic among people. The government has taken initiatives to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms. The government has time and again urged people of the country not to believe in such misinformation and visit official websites for authentic information.

Fact check

Claim : An order purportedly issued by NDMA claims that it has directed the government to reimpose a nationwide lockdown from September 25. Conclusion : A PIB fact check revealed that the NDMA has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2020 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).