New Delhi, September 12: A screenshot of a tweet, which claims that more than 80,000 soldiers of the Indian Army sought sick leave amid tension between India and China, is going viral on social media platforms. The person who posted the tweet went on to claim that Indian Army soldiers applied for sick leaves fearing China. The PIB Fact Check, however, termed these claims as "fake". Fact Check: No Formal Inquiry Conducted by Indian Army into Galwan Valley Clash, Government Denies Media Report.

"Over 80,000 soldiers of Indian Army have reportedly applied for sick leaves over fear of China after India-China Ladakh standoff and Firing on LAC, a first in 45 years," the viral tweet read. During an unprecedented face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan valley in Ladakh on June 15, 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Earlier this month, the Indian Army said that Chinese troops fired in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.

Reacting to the claims made in the viral tweet, the PIB Fact Check put out a clarification and tweeted: "This claim is #Fake. @adgpi soldiers have not applied for sick leaves amid India-China standoff." Arunachal Pradesh Villagers Living Near McMahon Line in Tawang Vacate Village Amid Rising Tension Between India and China? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post.

Fake Claim That Indian Army Soldiers Applying For Sick Leave Due to Fear of China:

Claim: A viral tweet is claiming that over 80,000 soldiers of #IndianArmy have applied for sick leaves, for the first time in 45 years, amid #IndiaChinaFaceOff. #PIBFactCheck: This claim is #Fake. @adgpi soldiers have not applied for sick leaves amid India-China standoff. pic.twitter.com/C9etNEis8y — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 12, 2020

At a time when fake news is rampant and misinformation can lead to unnecessary panic, LatestLY advises its users to be cautious. Don't believe anything or everything that you receive on WhatsApp or see on Facebook and Twitter. Make sure you verify facts before sharing anything on social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2020 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).