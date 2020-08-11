New Delhi, August 11: Since the government started the unlock phase of the novel coronavirus-induced lockdown, a question that has been frequently raised is when the schools and colleges are reopening in India. Recently, a newspaper has claimed that the government is going to open schools and colleges from September 1 to November 14 in a phased manner. Pondicherry University Student Found Home Remedy Cure for COVID-19 Approved by WHO? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

The headline of the newspaper reads "schools and colleges will reopen in the country from September 1". Rubbishing the claim, Press Information Bureau of India's fact check handle called it fake news. "No such decision has been taken by the government yet," PIB Fact Check tweeted. Coronavirus Found in Broiler Chicken? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

PIB Fact Check Tweet:

दावा: एक अखबार ने दावा किया है कि सरकार 1 सितंबर से 14 नवंबर तक चरणबद्ध तरीके से स्कूल खोलने जा रही है#PIBFactCheck: ऐसा कोई निर्णय अभी तक सरकार द्वारा नहीं लिया गया है pic.twitter.com/JLcFTRhiAL — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 11, 2020

As the Union Minister of Home Affairs has not taken any decision regarding the opening of schools, the claim on the opening of schools is "false". As per the current guidelines, educational institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020.

The government had closed schools and colleges after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 23, to contain the spread of COVID-19. Ever since teaching and learning are being carried out through online modes.

