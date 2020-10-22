Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan by Health Ministry Is One of the Best Healthcare Institutes Under PMSSY? PIB Debunks Fake News, Says ‘No Such Institution Under Health Ministry’

New Delhi, October 22: A viral message is being widely shared on social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter claiming that the Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is one of the best apex healthcare Institutes established by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India. The fake message claims that the Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is one the topmost Institutes under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna(PMSSY).

Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by Press Information Bureau (PIB) has categorically denied the fake claims and said that there is no such institution under the Health Ministry. "There's NO such institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare", the PIB fact check revealed. 25 Years of DDLJ: PIB Fact Check Tweets Amrish Puri Meme With Photos From DDLJ to Show How Fake News Should Be Prevented; See Viral Meme.

Here's the tweet:

#PIBFactCheck Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is falsely claiming to be one of the best apex healthcare Institutes established by the @MoHFW_INDIA under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna(PMSSY) There's NO such institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/Msx7s61DfX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 21, 2020

Fake news is spreading like wildfire ever since the coronavirus pandemic. The government had advised people of the nation not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : Swasthya Avm Jan Kalyan Sansthan is one of the best apex healthcare Institutes established by Health Ministry under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY). Conclusion : PIB Fact check states that there's no such institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Full of Trash Clean

