Coronavirus Scare in India: Telangana Ministers Eat Chicken on Stage to Dispel COVID-19 Fears

Telangana Ministers eating chicken on stage. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi/Hyderabad, February 29: With the reports of chickens and eggs affecting the sale post rumours of coronavirus infection, Telengana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad on Friday.

The ministers were seen eating succulent pieces of chicken on stage in Hyderabad in order to dispel fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and egg. Among the other ministers, KT Rama Rao was seen taking a quick bite, while others were digging in. Coronavirus Scare: Chicken Prices in Mumbai Drops by 20% As People Avoid Its Consumption.

Here's the ANI report:

Telangana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad yesterday in a bid to end rumours that #Coronavirus is transmitted through chicken and egg. pic.twitter.com/WnG1ydZOli — ANI (@ANI) February 29, 2020

Reports from the Economic Times state that following the rumours of chicken and egg might be the affecting agent for COVID-19, the consumption led to a 50 percent drop in consumption to 35-40 million birds a week, while prices have dropped by 70 cent in Kerala.

It is to be known that rumours spread like wildfire that novel coronavirus could have mutated from an animal to infect humans, though researchers are still trying to pinpoint the exact source. Also, poultry prices in China too saw a sharp decline.

As per to the Al Jazerra, around 650 cases have been reported in Italy and 17 people have died. While in China, 2,835 the number of fatalities have been recorded nationwide and the number of reported infection have been estimated at 79,251.