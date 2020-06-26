Make way for "Glow & Lovely" as "Fair & Lovely" takes a backseat! Yes, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is seeking trademark registration for the new name for its extremely popular fairness cream in India. The move to drop "Fair" from the name of this FMCG major may have been taken because of the flak it has been facing online about not being inclusive enough and propagating the idea that only fair is good. Right from Diet Sabya to other major celebs have taken a dig at "Fair & Lovely" for setting a predicament that if you are not fair, you must use some fairness product because fair is better.

However, this move by HUL is being considered as a stepping stone and Twitter is in a celebratory mood BUT of course in its own way. Funny memes and jokes have taken over social media. While some people are happy, some think that only changing names will not cut it. Nevertheless, memes are always there to make LOL on social media. Check out some of the best memes and jokes online:

Fair and Lovely#FairandLovely to other brands now: pic.twitter.com/olezlHwGaR — Amandeep Singh (@memesbyaman) June 26, 2020

If basic principle of your product is skin lightening, how dropping 'fair' from its name is going to make any difference??? #FairandLovely#Hypocrisy #HindustanUnilever pic.twitter.com/liEDADx2lF — Lil_Madeline (@DoramaMad) June 26, 2020

HUL decides to drop "fair " from #FairandLovely Meanwhile HUL to "fair" : pic.twitter.com/YrOilNgtFM — Aman Mehta (@AeyBabuchak) June 26, 2020

#FairandLovely Fair and Lovely products after dropping 'Fair' from their name: pic.twitter.com/2t071AE1xC — Nihit (@21nihit) June 26, 2020

HUL, a subsidiary of British-Dutch multinational company Unilever PLC has approached the Controller General of Patent Design and Trademark to get the name "Glow & Lovely" registered. They also said that they will stop the usage of the word "Fair" in the brand name as part of its rebranding exercise. HUL spokesman said to Agencies that trademark protection is an important aspect for any brand and in this case, the company has applied for several trademarks in 2018. “Some of them have received registration, while some applications are pending. We may choose to register other brand names too. We want to manage the unveiling of the new brand name carefully because we want to make sure that the market isn't filled with counterfeit products that are unsafe. We will not be able to confirm what the new name will be,” the spokesperson said.

