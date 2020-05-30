Feral Cat Found With 17 Critically-Endangered Lizards in Its Stomach in New Zealand! See Shocking Pictures

Feral Cat (Photo Credits: Pixabay/Representational Image)

A trapped feral cat was found by a ranger on the Kaitorete Spit in Canterbury in the South Island of New Zealand with 17 dead lizards inside its stomach. The ranger who was on a routine cleanup spotted the feline. On inspecting the cat's stomach, they found 17 endangered lizards inside it; this shows how feral cats are dangerous to endangered species. However, the name of the lizard species has not been disclosed in the fear of reptile smugglers, said the Department of Conservation. These lizards become vulnerable during winter putting their lives at risk and thus becoming an easy target of cats. Around 200 feral cats are believed to be roaming around the spit putting the lives of other endangered species at risk. Viral Pic of Giant Feral Cat Carrying 6kg Sand Goanna in Its Jaws at Simpson Desert Will Intrigue You About Weird and Wonderful Wildlife of Australia!

Southern grass lizards which are also an endangered species are also common around the Kaitorete Spit. Threatened species ambassador Erica Wilkinson said that there could be a massive decline in the southern grass lizard population of up to 70 per cent within the next 10 years due to feral cats. It is not just these reptiles which face threat from feral buts but birds too. Endangered plants, insects and birds face threat from these 200 feral cats in the region.

Here's The Cat!

Feral cat found with 17 dead native lizards in its stomach https://t.co/4Ij6twiKIf pic.twitter.com/txqTcV4Xu6 — Stuff (@NZStuff) May 28, 2020

Shocking Pictures of the Feral Cat With Lizards in Its Stomach:

Lizards are vulnerable during winter as they move slowly due to the cold weather. Last year around 50 feral cats were caught in Kaitorete Spit last year, but 200 were still left in the area. The place is home to several endangered species of birds, lizards, plants and insects.

Wilkinson said that it's difficult to control feral cat populations. The removal of about 100 cats from Little Barrier Island took about 400 days with the help of 128 people. Wilkinson said these cats roamed around and were widespread throughout the country from sea level to 3000 vertical metres. In 2010, a feral cat ate at least 102 endangered short-tailed bats in Ohakune, near Ruapehu.