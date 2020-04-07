GetWellSoonBoris Trends on Twitter As Netizens Pray for Speedy Recovery of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Admitted in Intensive Care

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo Credits: Facebook)

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on March 27, 2020, announced that he was tested positive for the coronavirus. On Sunday evening, April 5, Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ Hospital in London for tests due to his persistent symptoms. The following evening, he was admitted to the intensive care unit after his condition worsened. The world leaders have rallied around the British Prime Minister, wishing him a speedy recovery. The seriousness of the Prime Minister’s health condition at a time of national emergency, have increased the ongoing tension. #GetWellSoonBoris began to trend on Twitter with netizens flood their timeline with wishes, praying for his speedy recovery. Pakistan's Dawn News Runs Fake News of British PM Boris Johnson's Death Due to Coronavirus, Attributes it to BBC.

As the concerns and tweets began to surface online, the latest health updates of Johnson came in, a day after being transferred to the intensive care unit. His spokesperson informed that the Prime Minister is receiving “standard oxygen treatment,” and is breathing without assistance. He added that Johnson’s condition is stable and he remains in “good spirits.” The unnamed official further revealed that the Prime Minister also not have pneumonia, which was a rising concern among followers.

Tweets surfaced from people across the world praying for Johnson’s good health so that he recovers soon. #GetWellSoonBoris and #PrayForBoris are running as two of the top trending hashtags on Twitter.

It's not about political views right now its about survival #getwellsoonboris — Justin Moore (@Ju5t1n3m) April 7, 2020

Video is great 🇬🇧 bring a tear to your eye😢 n makes you laugh 😂🇬🇧👏🏽👏🏽 #PrayForBoris he seems to be getting better and it's a great sign that he doesn't have pneumonia 👏🏽🇬🇧#getwellsoonboris https://t.co/CJAawcpt9r — 💙 (@XCatmac) April 7, 2020

Official update on Prime Minister. He’s been stable overnight and remains in good spirits. He is receiving standard oxygen treatment and is breathing without any other assistance. He has not required mechanical ventilation or non-invasive respiratory support. #coronavirus — Vicki Young (@BBCVickiYoung) April 7, 2020

@BorisJohnson I wish you a speedy recovery this will be your hardest journey you will face but I know you can fight this virus as you have the best team there for you. God bless you and all of the #NHS#ClapForBoris #COVID19 #getwellsoonboris #StayHomeSaveLives — gaulta fishing (@andygault3) April 7, 2020

#GetWellSoonBoris He is tough and will make it. Good luck and much strength Boris — rochejagu (@rochejagu) April 7, 2020

There are about 51,608 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK with the death toll crossing 5,000 marks. The nation is currently on lockdown with the government focus on curbing the spread of the deadly virus. It has also hit the top of the British government hard. Various senior ministers and officials reportedly have been forced to self-isolate after showing coronavirus symptoms.