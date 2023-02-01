Delhi, February 1: A footage from a Russian state TV broadcast has surfaced on social media which shows a mock video of the UK being wiped out by an ‘unstoppable’ torpedo causing 500m radioactive tsunami set off by a nuclear missile sent from Moscow. The video was posted on social media by Twitter account Terror Alarm, though it remains unclear when the said footage aired on Russian Tv channel.

According to a report in Dailystar, the video shows a Russian state anchor in a jolly mood as the missile plummets into to the North Atlantic Ocean, sparking a giant tidal wave that engulfs both Ireland and the UK. He goes on to say that this would psychologically demoralise the entire West. Nuclear War Inevitable? Vladimir Putin Sends World’s Largest Nuke-Capable Mortar Weapon 'Sledgehammer' to Ukraine, Says Report.

Russia Could Strike UK With Unstoppable Torpedo:

☢️ ALERT 🇬🇧🇷🇺 | Russian state TV publishes how they would wipe the UK off the map by launching a torpedo #nuclear missile that would impact causing a huge Tsunami so as to psychologically demoralize the entire West. pic.twitter.com/33UrfHweOK — Terror Alarm (@Terror_Alarm) January 29, 2023

Britain has been on the receiving end of Russia’s propagandists. Just days earlier, Russia had talked about Poseidon nuclear ‘tsunami’ torpedoes that could plunge UK into depths of sea. Vladimir Putin Warns West ‘Not Bluffing on Nuclear Weapons’; How Many Nukes Does Russia Have? Where Do India and China Stand? Here’s All You Need To Know.

One of Vladimir Putin’s chief mouthpiece reporters Dmitry Kiselyov recently went into detail about how two Russian super-nukes had the capability to wipe the British Isles off the map.

These development comes as Boris Johnson this week claimed in new BBC documentary Putin vs The West that Russian President Vladimir Putin once threatened to kill him. According to Johnson, Putin said it would only take him 'a minute to drop a missile on the UK' in an phone call in the lead-up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

