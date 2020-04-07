Pakistan's Dawn News Runs Fake News of British PM Boris Johnson's Death Due to Coronavirus, Attributes it to BBC

Dawn News Falls for Fake News (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pakistani news channel Dawn News on Tuesday ran fake news claiming that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has died while citing an unverified BBC source. Netizens were quick to point out the news channel's blunder. The British PM has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to hospital for treatment. According to the latest report, Johnson is currently receiving oxygen support in an ICU but is not on ventilator. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Journalist Atika Rehman wrote, "Dawn News television runs false news of British PM's death, attributes it to BBC World Service". She also shared a screenshot of the fake BBC twitter handle. Boris Johnson Shifted to Intensive Care After UK Prime Minister's Condition Worsens Due to COVID-19.

The fake BBC twitter handle Dawn News picked its breaking news from: pic.twitter.com/clYpVknoU2 — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 7, 2020

Another journalist Omar Quraishi tweeted, "A fake Twitter account with a BBC logo and less than a thousand followers tweeted the fake news of the UK PM Boris Johnson had died - it has over 600 retweets after being taken down - and Pakistan TV channel Dawn News ran it in its tickers.”

A fake Twitter account with a BBC logo and less than a thousand followers tweeted the fake news of the UK PM Boris Johnson had died - it has over 600 retweets after being taken down - and Pakistan TV channel Dawn News ran it in its tickers pic.twitter.com/kvbealupvc — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) April 7, 2020

Johnson was taken to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Monday night after his condition worsened due to COVID-19. The 55-year-old leader was admitted to London's St Thomas Hospital on Sunday, ten days after he tested positive for the infection. Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to run the country until he recovers from the virus.