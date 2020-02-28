Giant Elephant Structure Lucy Opens for Rare Overnight Stays on New Jersey’s Airbnb

Lucy the elephant (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Lucy the elephant which is a 138-year-old landmark stands tall on the Jersey shore near Atlantic City. It has been luring travellers and tourists for a very long time. After years of doing that Lucy will be soon accomodating people. On March 17, 18 and 19, Airbnb is offering the opportunity to stay overnight at Lucy the Elephant, an iconic structure located in Margate in New Jersey for $138 a night.

The National Park Service-registered historic landmark has six storeys with Victorian-era furnishings like that of the early 20th century. The landmark which was built in 1881 in Margate is a seaside city located about five miles south of Atlantic City. It is the last of three huge statues that once stood along the East Coast.

That's What Lucy Looks on The Inside:

Nothing will ever be more delightful or on brand to me than Lucy the Elephant being listed on Airbnb and looking a Baz Luhrmann set on the inside pic.twitter.com/5oHNMmyNJc — Katie Shelly (@katiecantdraw) February 27, 2020

Every year, around 1,32,000 people visit the jumbo. Inside of Lucy has a spiral staircase and ornate howdah, which is perched atop the 65-foot-tall elephant. It gives a stunning view of the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic City skyline. Airbnb in a statement released on Thursday said, "Guests will be transported back in time with a stay inside Lucy the Elephant, one of the last standing pieces of roadside Americana."

Lucy will be available to rent from Helfant, the handler for two guests at a night on three days next month. Helfant has served for 21 years as executive director of a nonprofit responsible for operating and maintaining Lucy. He was quoted as saying, "If you could see the faces of the little kids. 'Is she real? Can I touch her? What do you feed it?'"

A staff member and a security guard will be on hand in the nearby gift shop. And a mobile trailer will be positioned at Lucy’s feet to satisfy guests’ toiletry needs. For now, it’s a three-day offering, but Helfant said he was open to an extended run.

After bringing built-in 1881, Lucy has served as a tavern, a private home, hotel and even hosted President Woodrow Wilson. Reservations for the stay will begin from March 5 onwards. For those who do not want to sleep inside an elephant, there are 30-minute guided tours also available year-round.