New Delhi, May 18: How many polar bears are there in Antarctica? Today’s edition of Googlies on Google tackles this icy question that might just make you pause and rethink what you thought you knew. While the campaign often leans into cricket-themed trivia, it also drops clever, unexpected brain teasers—like this one—designed to challenge assumptions and spark curiosity.

Just below the search bar, Google’s daily “Googly” surprises users with questions that feel like a well-bowled cricket googly: thought-provoking, deceptive in simplicity, and packed with insight. Whether it’s cricket or climate, the campaign brings over 50 questions covering science, history, geography, and pop culture—turning everyday searches into delightful learning moments. Why Was the Webcam Invented? Today’s Google Search Googly Sparks Curiosity Into Surprising Origin of Web Camera, Find the Answer Here.

How Many Polar Bears Are There in Antarctica?

At first glance, it might seem reasonable to think that polar bears roam Antarctica’s icy wilderness. But today’s Googly clears the air with a factual twist: there are no polar bears in Antarctica. Polar bears are native to the Arctic region, thousands of miles away at the opposite end of the Earth. On Which Date Did the 21st Century Begin? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today’s Google Search Googly.

These magnificent mammals are found in countries encircling the Arctic Ocean—Canada, Alaska (USA), Russia, Greenland, and Norway’s Svalbard archipelago. They rely on sea ice to hunt seals and are perfectly adapted to the frigid, northern hemisphere environment.

Antarctica, on the other hand, is home to penguins, seals, whales, and a rich marine ecosystem—but no terrestrial mammals, and certainly no polar bears. Its isolated position in the Southern Hemisphere has kept it ecologically distinct from the Arctic.

So, how many polar bears are there in Antarctica? Zero. A surprising yet fascinating fact—just the kind of twist that makes Googlies on Google a clever daily treat.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 11:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).