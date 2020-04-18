Life in Wuhan After Coronavirus Lockdown Captured in Twitter Thread Shows How China is Coping Up With Social Distancing After COVID 19 Crisis

Wuhan after lockdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Coronavirus crisis first emerged in China's city of Wuhan and within the next two months, COVID 19 spread far across the globe. While nations across the world are under strict lockdown to beat the transmission, the city of Wuhan reopened on April 8 after a period of 76 days. The government had ordered a strict lockdown in the city from January 23. However, the fears of COVID 19 are still prominent. Telegraph reporter Sophia Yan managed to give everyone a peek into the life in Wuhan after the lockdown ended through a Twitter thread. These pictures show the happy moments to the precautionary measures that are still being followed in the Coronavirus epicentre of China. As per the reports, almost 50,000 people had caught the virus in this city. Wet Markets in China's Wuhan Struggle to Survive Coronavirus Lockdown.

After the lockdown was lifted about 10 days ago, about 66,000 people were expected to leave the city as the trains and flights resumed. Videos and pictures of life in the city after lockdown were shared online. One such thread on Twitter by reporter Sophia Yan has also captured the glimpses of how the city looks after the coronavirus crisis. She has captured the essence of social distancing and the norms of safety that are strictly being followed here. China's Tourism Resumes, Nature Trail Site Jam Packed Even as World Continues Battle Against Coronavirus (Watch Video).

Check the Twitter Thread of Wuhan After Lockdown:

Makeshift Takeaways to Relief Tents

More #Wuhan postcards: Entrance to Carrefour; makeshift takeout window through metal barrier; makeshift barrier, period - everything plus the kitchen sink; #Communist Party disaster relief tent (these are still everywhere) pic.twitter.com/QJiYSuLLsv — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) April 18, 2020

Yangtze River Lit Up to Pandemic Free Signs

The #Yangtze River lit up at night; view from the Hankou side. A sealed path due to #coronavirus. And 2 signs letting everyone know there are no #COVID19 illnesses, fevers etc in this #epidemic-free compound for 30 consecutive days #Wuhan pic.twitter.com/clBStAjkGh — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) April 18, 2020

Not So Social Distancing Here

My fellow #Wuhan to #Beijing passengers (no social distancing at the train gate 🤷🏻‍♀️) + me continuing to file furiously 😂 (because the news never stops 😲) pic.twitter.com/tOmzlnN7fk — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) April 18, 2020

More About the Quarantine Protocol For Arrivals

Upon arrival in #Beijing we were separated into clusters depending on the #city district you will do 14d #quarantine in - either at home or a government-arranged facility depending what your housing compound allows. Hazmat suits repeating “Haidian District,” calling for people pic.twitter.com/G98Q5RJd2D — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) April 18, 2020

Compulsory Quarantine Process for The New Arrivals

Then we were shuttled to register personal details - down to which train seat you were in - before being escorted in small groups straight to our #quarantine doors. All arrivals #Beijing - domestic or international (tho #China banning foreigners from entry) - must q for 14 days pic.twitter.com/BaUX5HmBZu — Sophia Yan (@sophia_yan) April 18, 2020

Through the Twitter thread, we can see one thing clearly, that the lockdown may be over but the precautions are still being followed like before. The life is slowly returning to normal in some parts, while fresh cases have been reported from the mainland. There are fears of the second wave of the deadly virus emerging in the country. Following these new cases, some parts have once again restricted movements.