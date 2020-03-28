Indian Doctor Vedang Desai Tweets His First-Hand Experience Inside Exclusive COVID-19 Testing and Treating Facility; Says ‘With Each Negative Result, My Smile Widens Mile-Long’

Indian doctor (Photo Credits: Pexels/ Representational Image)

Medical staff is in the front line in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Stories of medics having to stay away from homes leaving their loved ones have gone viral multiple times in the past. It is heartbreaking to learn about their long work hours with little contact with the outside world. And one such doctor has taken to Twitter with his first-hand experience inside a hospital where he is in an Exclusive COVID-19 testing and treating facility. Doctor Vedang Desai in a series of tweets has written his thoughts on being inside a small cubicle thinking of his family, while being happy whenever a blood sample tests negative. UK Citizens, Politicians And Royals Clap For NHS Workers Fighting Coronavirus, Popular Landmarks Light Up in Blue in Their Honour (See Pictures And Videos)

The doctor writes, "Currently, I am posted in an Exclusive Covid-19 testing and treating facility. Havnt seen the sun since 4-5 days now, don’t really know what goes on outside. Ward to my room the size of cubicle and back. Not seeing another soul unless absolutely essential(sic)." He further writes, "With each passing day, we have a score of patients testing negative for this Son of a gun Virus who is par any. Trust me, with each negative result, my smile widens mile long (though not visible through my N95 mask). May this continue. May our country pass this storm unscathed." Indians Clap and Play Utensils During Janata Curfew to Honour the Medical Heroes and Other Essential Service Workers; Watch Videos of #5Baje5Minute.

With each passing day, we have a score of patients testing negative for this Son of a gun Virus who is par any. Trust me, with each negative result, my smile widens mile long (though not visible through my N95 mask). May this continue. May our country pass this storm unscathed. — Vedang Desai (@VedangDesai02) March 26, 2020

He writes that he is equally worried about contracting this deadly disease just like his family members are. The doctor urges fellow Indians to stay indoor in a bid to beat the virus. His tweet reads, "And we are counting on all our fellow Indians to do a thing as trivial as staying Indoors. This one small thing can probably create history and lay a roadmap in how we deal with Epidemics & Pandemics. Please, please@don’t screw up this one time. See you on the other Side."

And we are counting on all our fellow Indians to do a thing as trivial as staying Indoors. This one small thing can probably create history and lay a roadmap in how we deal with Epidemics & Pandemics. Please, please@don’t screw up this one time. See you on the other Side. # — Vedang Desai (@VedangDesai02) March 26, 2020

The series of tweets received a flood of support on social media platforms. Twitterati thanked the doctor and his commitment to his work. People wished his well and appreciated his sincerity and applauded him for being in the frontline against this fight.