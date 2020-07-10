In this lockdown period, we have read, seen and heard many reports of animals, birds, reptiles being spotted in city areas as humans stay indoors. The instances still continue and recently a huge monitor lizard was spotted outside a house in Delhi. A picture of this reptile has been shared on Twitter and while some are just shocked at its size, others have called it a Komodo Dragon, the largest lizard on Earth. People have some diverse reactions and the picture is now going viral. Big Feast! Monitor Lizards Caught Eating a Dangerous Reticulated Python Snake in Singapore (Watch Shocking Video).

It is very common to spot these monitor lizards in some parts of the country, like in parts of Himachal where they are too common. After a picture of this huge reptile was shared by IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal, people in the comments also posted pictures of their sightings in the neighbourhood. It is revealed in the comments that the picture is from Chhatarpur area near Gurugram. But some people have misidentified it as a Komodo Dragon, which are large dangerous lizards found only in Indonesian islands. Giant ‘Godzilla’ Monitor Lizard Spotted Hanging On Malaysian Resident’s Fence Is Scaring the Netizens, View Viral Pic.

Check Viral Pic of Monitor Lizard in Delhi:

Spotted at someone’s home in Delhi!! pic.twitter.com/4HG9vMhQ7V — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) July 9, 2020

Looks creepy, right? Some people commented that they too have spotted the creature in their surroundings off late. But many happened to confuse it with Komodo Dragons. Check the reactions below:

Roaming Freely!

You mean comodo dragons are roaming free in India? — Bhagat Singh Verma भगत सिंह वर्मा🇮🇳 (@Bhagat_s_verma) July 9, 2020

Komodo Dragons

Comodo dragon 😍 — Vikram Rathore🇮🇳 (@VintageRathore) July 9, 2020

Looks More Like The Dragon Than Lizard

This one is so big it looks more like a Komodo dragon to me than a monitor lizard. — PIYAL GHOSHAL (@piyal456) July 9, 2020

Is it The Komodo Dragon?

Is this a Komodo Dragon?? 😱 — Curiosweety (@curiosweetie) July 9, 2020

Monitoring the Lockdown

monitor lizard merely monitoring the lockdown. https://t.co/nBj0OOFQu0 — CHAMP19NS (@gawdeshrutii) July 9, 2020

What More in 2020?

What all is going to happen in 2020! https://t.co/UN7Q2LOZQ6 — Yogendra Singh Sikarwar 🇮🇳 (@ProfYogendra) July 9, 2020

There are a lot of reactions, some appreciating the creature, others scared that it is the dangerous lizard. Let us tell you, this is an Indian monitor lizard and are commonly sighted in the northern parts of the country but more in the forest regions. Its length can range from about 61 to 175 cm from the tip of the snout to the end of the tail. They do not harm or bite humans unless they see a threat. Meanwhile, Komodo Dragons are found in the Indonesian islands of Komodo, Rinca, Flores, and Gili Motang. So the picture going viral is definitely of a monitor lizard.

