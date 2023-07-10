The Jawan Prevue has been revealed and my! what a trailer it is. Fans have waited long for this and it's finally here! Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are certainly killing it in their new avatars. Now getting to the point, a movie can have great cinematography, visuals, actors etc, but a very important element that counts in films and shows is the score as well. And Anirudh Ravichander has clearly delivered. With the right beats and tunes, combined with Raja Kumari's rap, it makes a double threat, elevating the quality of Jawan's trailer even more. Jawan Prevue: Loved Shah Rukh Khan’s Dance to ‘Bekarar Karke Humein Yoon Na Jaaiye’? Check Out OG Song From Bees Saal Baad Featuring Waheeda Rehman and Biswajeet!

Netizens have praised Anirudh on Twitter saying his score is fantastic and many can't get over how iconic the shot of Shah Rukh Khan walking into the shot wearing a tight red shirt and black pants is, while Raja Kumari raps "running with King Khan while it's raining down like it's thunder". Check out how fans reacted to Anirudh's score and the rap below. Jawan Prevue: From Massy 'Moon Knight' to That Bald Reveal, Decoding Shah Rukh Khan's Seven Avatars in Atlee's Film and What They Reminded Us Of!

Watch Jawan Prevue Here:

Anirudh Stole the Show

Only He Can Work the Magic

Damn Excited

Good To Go, Chief ! 🛐 He's Coming Back To Break His Own Records, Damn Excited To See @iamsrk In Atlee's Direction With Anirudh's Bgm ! Ready..! Bring It On 🔥🧎🏻 pic.twitter.com/LylygdGMS8 — les.🍷 (@cupcakeshuggs) July 10, 2023

A Sweet Gift

so anirudh added “king khan” in the bgm as a special gift for shah 🥹🥹 this is so sweet, we love you @anirudhofficialpic.twitter.com/Uzdd8abEWA — jawan’s gf (@heransrk) July 10, 2023

Anirudh's Love for Jawan

Just Saying how big it is Going to be in Musical Point #jawaan is Basically anirudh never Types that much description for any Hero in any Tweet, But Today he Literally wrote a Big Statement,Just this Rap is a teaser type,Whole Movie Bgm gonna be 2023 Best 🔥🥵#anirudh#anirudherapic.twitter.com/eDHhqANyCb — VINEETH𓃵🦖 (@sololoveee) July 10, 2023

Anirudh is one of the most popular composers who has worked on the score of many films like "Naa Reddy" and "Bloody Sweet" for Leo, "Arabic Kuthu" for Beast, the title track for Vikram and more. And now for Jawan.

