Happy the "Blue Moon" day! Last night aka the night of Halloween on October 31, the entire world (except for a few places) witnessed the "Blue moon" which is also referred as the "Hunter's moon" was visible in the night sky and the night was lit with the rare phenomenon of Halloween Moon. People took to Twitter to share mesmerising pictures and video of the beautiful sight and the results are breathtakingly beautiful. The moon is also called "Once in a Blue Moon" because it is the rare occurrence of a full moon day in a single calendar month. What's also special about the second full moon of this month is it rises exactly on the night of Hallows' Eve.

Along with being able to see Mars and Moon together quite often, at the end of the month, we are treated to the rare occurrence of Blue Moon. Hunter's Moon is rare because it coincides with Halloween night and that's what makes is more mysterious and ghostly. The Blue Moon, also known as the Hunter’s Moon because it provides a lot of moonlight and in the ancient day, the hunters would collect meat for the winters and this much light would help them to do so.

This happens as the Earth’s elliptical makes the smallest angle with respect to the horizon while eventually making the Moon appearing to be glowing and illuminating at its fullest. NASA says that a Blue Moon is the second full moon in a calendar month. Also, it was the second of two full Moons to occur in a single calendar month. Take a look at some of the amazing pictures and videos that were shared on Twitter:

Sights From NYC

The Halloween Blue Moon rising behind lower Manhattan and One World Trade in New York City tonight. These photos are taken from 25 miles away in New Jersey #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity @agreatbigcity #bluemoon #moon #halloween #wtc pic.twitter.com/EWUXPlPfwZ — Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) November 1, 2020

From Bonavista, NL

Pics From St. Petersburg

Fort Worth, Texas

Magnificent

From Gatineau, Quebec

Amazing!

Just a FYI... Tonite we get to experience a very rare Blue Moon!! So head outside and take a look, it isn't very often one gets to see two full moons in one month! And for all you K9s, just this one time, you have my permission to Awoo. #BlueMoon pic.twitter.com/AybLpdcRRg — 🌻 Neko Nico 🇨🇦 🌻 (@NekoNicoKig) November 1, 2020

The cycle of full moons separates them apart by 29 days even though most months are 30 or 31 days long. Due to this reason the gregorian calendar often sees o it is possible to fit two full moons in a single month. Sometimes blue moon also occurs in a 30-days month as it appeared on June 30, 2007, and is set to take place next on September 30, 2050.

