Your October 2020 Halloween pictures might just look spookier, right off the horror movies because you will be witnessing the Halloween rare blue moon. This mysterious full moon will give you all the ghostly vibes you need for October 31st. This phenomenon takes place only after 18-19 years, so it becomes yet another rare thing you might witness in the year 2020. Let's discuss the rare blue hunter’s moon on Halloween 2020!

Halloween Blue Moon on October 31, 2020

This October will see full Moon. While the first will be visible on Thursday, October 1, and the second blue-tinted moon will occur on Saturday, October 31. Halloween’s full Blue Moon will be the second of the month and it will be extra special and rare because it is falling on Hallows' eve. Also, while the Halloween moon will be called the Hunter’s Moon, October’s first full moon will be called the Harvest Moon. while the second will be the Hunter’s Moon.

Halloween Full Moon is Rare!

A full Moon occurring on Halloween is not a common occurrence and only happens every 18 to 19 years. Halloween—also known as All Hallows’ Eve—always occurs on October 31; it’s only the day of the week that changes from year to year. Halloween's history takes you back to Samhain, an ancient Celtic festival that was celebrated to mark the end of harvest time. It was also the end of their year and the beginning of the new year, so it was “in-between” the two years. The first full Moon after Halloween is November’s Moon, which is traditionally called the Full Beaver Moon. The full Moon after Halloween is thought to be a time when the deer rut (mating season) is in full force.

Halloween 2020 also leads us into daylight saving time ending. Revelers in the spooky holiday will get an extra hour of sleep when the official time in the U.S. turns the clocks back at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

