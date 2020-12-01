A 26-year-old Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey was reported missing on Thanksgiving. This weekend, she was found dead, with her body turning up on the side of the street in Houston. Alexis' body was reportedly found naked on the side of service road but the cause of her death hasn't been determined. Her friends and family suspect it as a murder. One of Alexis's friends mentions that she spoke about being "petrified and scared for life." Earlier this year, Russian influencer Anastasia Tropitsel lost her life in an accident in Bali.

Alexis Robinault also famous as Alexis Sharkey on Instagram has over 34,000 followers and was a beauty influencer and mentor. Here recent pictures show her travelling to places like Marfa, Texas, and Tulum. As per the Houston Police Department's statement the body was found with no visible wounds. Sharkey's friends and her mother, told Eyewitness News, they think she was killed. "I do believe she was murdered. Yes. From what I've been able to gather as well as a mother's gut," her mother Stacey Robinault was quoted. Russian Instagram Influencer Ekaterina Karaglanova's Dead Body Found in Suitcase at Her Apartment.

Check Some Recent Pics of Alexis Sharkey:

Her Last Post

Chilling With Friends

Travel Diaries From Marfa

Selfie Posts

Alexis had moved to Houston with her husband this year. He told ABC13 that he did all he could to find her. While the family prepares to bid the difficult goodbye, they are still finding answers to what must have happened to her.

