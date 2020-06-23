Russian influencer Anastasia Tropitsel has reportedly died in an accident in Bali. She was riding a bike around her resort in Kuta when she lost control and crashed. The 18-year-old millionaire was staying in the hotel with her boyfriend Viktor. They had been isolating due to the COVID-19 pandemic during their Bali holiday. Prior to the incident, she had taken to social media telling her followers that she was going to have breakfast. She had over 1.1 million followers on Instagram. Anastasia is said to have died after suffering head injuries in the accident. Top 5 Social Media Influencers in 2020.

The head of the local traffic police, Ni Luh Tiviasih, said she lost control of her bike at around 1: 40 pm. Tiviasih was quoted as saying, "The girl received a serious head injury and died at the scene of the accident, before ambulance arrived. Her body was taken to Sanglah Hospital in Denpasar." Anastasia's Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of her stay in Bali. From her flight to a photo of her hotel room, bike rides, food, exploring nearby places, she has documented her stay at the place.

Anastasia Tropitsel on a Ride in Bali:

Celebrating!

Anastasia With Her Boyfriend:

Following her death, her Instagram feed has been updated with the picture of a burning candle and a caption that reads, "Unfortunately, our Nastya is no longer with us. I can't believe it. Mum." Anastasia's boyfriend said that she had been wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, but it could not save her. He denied claims that she had been riding at high speed. He added that the accident had been caused by the "shimmy effect" taking over the bike in which bikers generally lose control. Anastasia was a popular blogger with 1.2 million followers. Her bio says she became a millionaire at the age of 15. As per reports, she made her first 1 million RUB (AU$20,000) at 15.

