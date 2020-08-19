International Orangutan Day is observed on August 19 to spread awareness about the protection of these animals. It is to encourage people about saving these animals and their habitat from future problems. They are known to be quite intelligent with 97 percent of the same DNA as humans making them one of our closest evolutionary relatives. As International Orangutan Day 2020 approaches, we bring to you some Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) about the observance. From 'What do orangutans do all day?' to 'How many orangutans are left in the world 2020?' here are answers to some questions on the animal. Orangutan Teaches the Importance of Washing Hands and Maintain Hygiene During Coronavirus Pandemic, Watch Viral Video.

Currently, several organizations are trying to protect orangutans. Some of these organizations include the Centre for Orangutan Protection, the Sumatran Orangutan Society, The Orangutan Project, Orangutan Outreach, and Humane Society International. On World Orangutan Day 2020, here are answers to some commonly asked questions. Albino Orangutan, World's Only Such Primate Spotted in Borneo Rainforest.

How Many Orangutans Are Left in the World?

Currently, there are 104,700 Bornean orangutans which are critically endangered, other than 13,846 Sumatran orangutans and 800 Tapanuli orangutans.

What Are Some Fun Facts About Orangutans?

Orangutans can use both hands and feet while gathering food and travelling through the trees. Orangutans like to be comfortable while sleeping and hence make a sleeping platform, or nest, every night by weaving branches together.

How Many Orangutans Die Each Day?

It is said that around 2,000 to 3,000 orangutans are killed every year.

What Do Orangutans Do All Day?

Orangutans are the largest tree-dwelling animals on Earth. Though adult male gorillas climb up to the canopy to feed, they do not spend much time there and are basically terrestrial. They also like swinging on branches of trees.

Do Orangutans Like Humans?

Yes, they like humans and often interact and consider them as friends in captivity. But it is advised to be with an instructor while being with them.

A third species of orangutan was announced in November, 2017. Tapanuli orangutan is the most endangered of all great apes with only 800 in existence. We hope the day creates awareness on saving the animals.

