Italian Twins Play Coldplay’s ‘Viva La Vida’ Cover on Violin During Self-Isolation amid the Coronavirus Outbreak! Netizens Shower Love

Italian Twins Performing Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Viva la Vida’ on Violin (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It testing time. A pandemic scare has made people resort to social distancing and self-quarantine. It is indeed a time when patience plays a vital role. But does that mean, you also have to be distant on social media as well? Absolutely NOT! Social media platforms are doing their best to bring people together virtually and with all kinds of positive content, the hope for better days only gets stronger! Just recent a video of two Italian teens playing Coldplay’s hit song ‘Viva la Vida’ cover on violins is making hearts melt, in this time of difficulty! Netizens on Twitter cannot stop praising Mirko and Valerio, who call themselves “Little Band Violinists”. They brilliantly made a cover of the song and performed the song while they were under self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak. The video has now gone viral for all the right reasons. Elderly Man Stands Outside Wife's Nursing Home With Balloons and Card to Wish On Their 67th Marriage Anniversary (View Viral Pic).

The description of the video said: “We thought to spend some time with you all, from north to south, for us music is our relief valve, we hope you can use it too, VIVA la VIDA by Coldplay seemed like a perfect song…”. The twins are so much in sync and know exactly what they are doing. The twins have been performing for a really long time. They have even covered Fratelli d Italy and Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah. You have to check their performance out to believe us:

Some fantastic quarantined Coldplay straight from Italy. Love these little dudes. pic.twitter.com/VOqL1MIooI — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) March 29, 2020

Just a few weeks ago, a video of two young children performing a cello concert on a porch for an elderly quarantined woman had gone viral on social media. The clip from Clintonville in Ohio where people are involuntary quarantine over concerns about the spread of COVID-19, melts your heart because the kids considered how the 78-year-old elderly woman was alone at home and entertained her. Videos like these show that humanity still exists and one can learn it from none better than the kids about how social distancing isn't about being rude and discriminating.