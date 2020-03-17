Elderly Man Stands Outside Wife's Nursing Home With Balloons and Card to Wish On Their 67th Marriage Anniversary (View Viral Pic)

Man wishes wife on 67th wedding anniversary (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus is making people do things they never thought they would do. While it was a bonding time for some, it drifted apart some people from each other. But for this elderly man, it has not changed anything. Photo of Bob Shellard standing outside the hospital holding a placard has gone viral on social media platforms. It was his 67th wedding anniversary, but his wife who works in the Connecticut nursing home could not be with him to celebrate. So he came to meet her and stood at the lawn of the hospital with a placard wishing her on their 67th anniversary. The placard reads, "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." Coronavirus Outbreak: Netizens Pray for 6-Month-Old Diagnosed Baby Who is Now Looked After by 'Nurse Moms' in Wuhan Hospital (View Pics)

The photo of Bob was quick to go viral on social media platforms with netizens praising his efforts. Some commented that they wished they found someone like Bob as their partner. One of the comments read, "Ah, to find a man who loves you this much and for this amount of time. Sigh. May they both be well." Another comment reads, "These are the #coronavirus tweets I need." A Twitter user wrote, "Heartbreaking. Sending you a great hug from Italy." Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

Man's Gesture for Wife on Anniversary Whom He Couldn't Meet:

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn't allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

While those infected by Coronavirus are going though a grim situation, it is also a time of distress of medics and other hospital staff who are treating them. From working long hours wearing surgical masks, not getting enough sleep and staying away from family, medical staff are one of the worst affected communities.