Coronavirus Outbreak: Kids Organise Cello Concert on Porch of An Elderly Woman In Self-Quarantine in Ohio, Wins Hearts (Watch Video)

A video of two young children performing a cello concert on a porch has gone viral on social media platforms. The clip is from Clintonville in Ohio where people are involuntary quarantine over concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Considering the 78-year-old elderly woman was alone at home, the children decided to entertain her. The six-year-old Calliope and nine-year-old Taran Tien planned the concert of Schlam after the mother after their mother asked if they wanted to help. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elderly People Are Most Vulnerable To COVID-19, Here's How to Protect Them from the Deadly Disease.

Schlam told The Columbus Dispatch, "I haven't been out of my house for five days, and I won't be out anytime soon. This was a delightful break for all of us. I love all the kids and I love music. It was such a real gift." While Schlam is not unwell, the kids maintained distance while performing in front of them. The children also went across Erie Road in Clintonville neighbourhood carrying cello so that they could play a full concert promptly at noon. The children studies at nearby Clinton Elementary School and students of private lessons at Columbus Cello School. Coronavirus Outbreak: US Urges Elderly to Stock Up on Groceries, Prepare to Stay Home.

The incident became viral after the video was posted on Twitter by journalist Jackie Borchardt, a neighbour of Schlam. The video was quick to viral with people praises the kind gesture of the kids and their parents for encouraging them. The original post has gained over 26,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets within hours. As the video went viral, Jackie made it clear that the elderly woman is not a patient. She posted a tweet saying, "Also, to be clear: elderly neighbour is not ill and is quarantining to protect herself from outside factors. She briefly came outside and sat on the edge of the porch, about 10 feet from the performance."