ITBP Jawans Adopt Unique Method to Fight Monkey Menace in Uttarakhand, Dress as Bears to Scare Away Simians - Watch Video

ITBP jawans scaring away monkeys in Uttarakhand (Photo Credits: ANI/Screenshot)

Dehradun, March 9: In an attempt to scare away monkeys, two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Monday dressed as bears. The ITBP soldiers adopted this unique method to scare away simians who stomped the premises of Camp-Mirthi in Uttarakhand. The video of the incident is now doing surface on social media. Hema Malini on Monkey Menace in Mathura: Monkeys Now Prefer Samosa And Frooti, Fruit-Bearing Trees Should be Planted in Forest.

In the video, it could be seen that dozens of monkeys stormed the premises of the camp. The ITBP jawans then came out dressing as bears, forcing monkeys to flee. The soldiers then returned to their camp. Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Stoned to Death by Monkeys, Family Wants FIR Against Animals.

Video of ITBP Jawans Scaring Away Monkeys:

#WATCH: 2 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel at ITBP Camp-Mirthi, Uttarakhand dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away monkeys on the premises. (Source-ITBP) pic.twitter.com/YeZXaXAgze — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

In a similar incident last month, authorities at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel international airport deployed men who wear bear costume and chase langurs and monkeys away from aircraft and airstrips. According to Airport Director Manoj Gangal, they have a dedicated staff to scare away birds and animals that can endanger the safety of planes and passengers.

The rise in the monkey population is leading to severe problems for people of the state. Last year, monkeys were declared "vermin" in Uttarakhand. State Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat approved the decision after the 14th State Wildlife Board meeting that was held on November 26, 2019. According to the Uttarakhand government, there are close to 1.5 lakh rhesus macaque in the state. Himachal Pradesh is the second state where a similar decision was taken.