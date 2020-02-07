Ahmedabad: Officials Dressed as Bears Scare Away Langurs From Airstrips at Sardar Vallabhai Patel Airport, Funny Video Goes Viral

Man dressed as bear chases langurs away at Ahmedabad airport (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ahmedabad, February 7: In a bid to keep langurs and monkeys away from airstrips, authorities at the Sardar Vallabhai Patel international airport have come up with a unique idea. They have deployed men who wear bear costume and chase langurs and monkeys away from aircraft and airstrips. A video has also surfaced showing an official dressed as a bear and running after langurs at the Ahmedabad airport. Hema Malini on Monkey Menace in Mathura: Monkeys Now Prefer Samosa And Frooti, Fruit-Bearing Trees Should be Planted in Forest.

According to Airport Director Manoj Gangal, they have a dedicated staff to scare away birds and animals that can endanger the safety of planes and passengers. When the monkey menace continued, we thought to use the staff to get rid of it. "Langurs are scared of bears and so we made a costume. When our staff member wore it and tried to scare the monkeys, they started running away. So this is a good and successful experiment," Gangal told ANI. Uttar Pradesh: Elderly Man Stoned to Death by Monkeys, Family Wants FIR Against Animals.

Ahmedabad Airport Official Dressed as Bear To Scare Away Langurs:

#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

#MirrorExclusive: The airport authorities have hit on this unique idea to curb monkey menace on the premises. Is this ‘monkey baat’ too hard to believe? Then, let us tell you more, here: https://t.co/ZEhpYS6zdx pic.twitter.com/s3s3OpG5wl — Ahmedabad Mirror (@ahmedabadmirror) February 5, 2020

"Passenger safety is a priority for us. There are a good number of langurs roaming in the operational area of the airport. The Air Traffic Control officials and other staff try to spot them, but we thought of being more pro-active," the Airport Director added. The Sardar Patel International Airport is surrounded by greenery and is a common habitat for longtailed langurs who often enter the premises.

In April 2019, some flights were delayed and diverted after a troop of langurs entered the operational area of the Ahmedabad airport. In order to avoid such a situation again, selected officials have been directed to dress up as bears and go after langurs in the area.