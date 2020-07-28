The world is grappling with the coronavirus pandemic, major influencers are being labelled "bad influence" after partying recklessly. Who's who from of YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok stars were partying without masks at the Hype House while the number was still high in Los Angeles. From Tana Mojeou to James Charles, everyone was called out on social media after some of them actually shared snippets on their social media. James Charles, Tana Mongeau, Nikita Dragun, Charli, Dixie D'Amelio, Emma Chamberlain, amongst others were seen partying with over 60 other people without wearing masks.

Just recently, YouTube stars James Charles and Tana Mongeau, apologised after being called out by Tyler Oakley. YouTuber Tyler Oakley posted a tweet tagging the celebs who attended the party urging them to "consider social distancing, mask wearing, & using your huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic." To this tweet Merritt quickly replied saying: "i understand 100% where ur coming from & it was a dumb thing to do. I will do better & will actually take this shit seriously. appreciate you tyler much love."

Videos of the party show the crowded area with some wearing mask for namesake while some not bothering at all. Some of the big names were James Charles, Mongeau, TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio and YouTuber Nikita Dragun. Charles acknowledged in his “Day in the Life” video from the day of the party. The party footage was cut out and replaced with a note reading, “Even though I have been wearing a mask in public and have tested negative multiple times, going to a party during a pandemic was a selfish and stupid decision. People’s safety and keeping COVID-19 contained is FAR more important that celebrating a [friend’s] birthday and unsafe partying is not something I want to promote to my audience.”

James “I’m not problematic anymore” Charles also attended Larray’s birthday party. He shared these on Instagram and quickly deleted them from his stories 😬 pic.twitter.com/xLVS4WwjtN — Without a Crystal Ball (@woacbofficial) July 22, 2020

Mongeau on the other hand posted on her Instagram Story saying she was referring to "past drama," not the pandemic when she said she didn't care. "Partying/going to any social gatherings during a global pandemic was such a careless and irresponsible action on my behalf," she said. "I fully hold myself accountable for this + will be staying inside."

