JCB Ka Jugaad: This Funny Viral Video of JCB Excavator Being Used for a TOTALLY Different Reason Will Make You Say 'Waah'!

"JCB ki Khudai" memes, jokes and videos that went viral last year, introduced us to an age-old love affair Indians had with the heavy vehicle, but turns out there is no end to it. In fact, our love for JCB is not going to fade any time soon, especially if it keeps coming to use in our life. And India, that is a country of Jugaads will find some, or the other hack to bring JCB to use. The most recent reason that JCB is going viral once again is because of a video that shows an innovative way the excavator is being used. So now, JCB is helping a group of sari-clad women alight from a truck. And trust us, we are not making any part of it up! Funny JCB Ki Khudai Memes Flood Twitter but Why Is #JCBKiKhudayi Video Going Viral and Trending in India?

While we don't know when the video may have been shot but it is reportedly shot in Gujrat and has gone viral recently. In the video, the women can be seen lined up waiting for the JCB excavator to lift them from the edge of the truck. They then hop on to the JCB and then alight from the heavy machinery. Since the truck was too high for the women to jump out from, this jugaad was used, and we ain't complaining! Take a look at the video to witness the fun hack for yourself:

Watch JCB Ka Jugaad Video Here:

One of the many uses of a JCB...which Japanese and Americans still do not know till date ! @hvgoenka @anandmahindra pic.twitter.com/N9jmYqdp9v — Dinesh Joshi. (@dineshjoshi70) February 23, 2020

Here are some of the best reactions the video received:

Now We Know Why People Go And Watch #JCBKiKhudai pic.twitter.com/dyV8Wj5OXS — MANOJ K JHA aka MANU (@manojgjha) February 23, 2020

Fit Hai, It's Uptown Lift Hai.... 👍https://t.co/dU3aysWTn2 — Pankaj Thapliyal (@PankajT04765688) February 23, 2020

Seriously the happiness on their faces brought smile on my face 😁 It’s pure bliss something you observe in child’s laughter 😊 — Mandal (@Desi_Ozzie) February 23, 2020

Ha Ha.. Need is the mother of invention 👏👏 — Anjan Annamaneni (@annamaneni) February 24, 2020

Isn't this absolutely amazing! Most people are really happy looking at how happy the women are! There is nothing a JCB excavator cannot do in India. Right from giving us the best memes and funny jokes, JCB is now making people's life easier.