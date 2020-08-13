‘LUCIFER,’ a word that netizens cannot seem to stop thinking about recently. A lot of incidents are happening these days, making us witness some of the most horrific instances in recent times. The pandemic does not seem to be enough. There are these explosions which shook everyone. The fire explosion in Beirut, massive fires in UAE’s market, another explosion at a chemical plant in China, followed by a fire at an Iranian industrial facility, forest fires in Marseille region of France, fire at a plastics factory on Tyseley Industrial Estate across Birmingham, England and another explosion from gas station in Russia. All of these instances made people on the internet churn out a conspiracy theory—first letters of countries where the explosions took place spell out LUCIFER, the devil. So, what does it mean? What is its origin? What is the symbol of Lucifer? Why is it referred to as Satan’s name? In this article, we bring you all the answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on it.

Lucifer Name Meaning and Its Origin

Lucifer is a Latin word, and it originally means, the ‘morning star,’ or ‘light-bringing.’ However, in the Christian tradition, Lucifer was used as the proper name of the devil before his fall from grace. In popular culture, the name is synonymous with the devil or Satan.

What Does Lucifer Symbolise?

As per classical mythology, Lucifer is a symbol of enlightenment, independence and human progression and is often used interchangeably with similar figures from ancient beliefs, such as the Greek titan Prometheus. Again, some Christian writers, like in the Book of Isaiah of the Bible, have applied the name Lucifer and the motif of a heavenly being cast down to the Earth, to Satan.

Is Lucifer a Bad Word?

It depends on your belief. Lucifer is the epitome of evil in the Christian religion. It is referred to as synonymous to Satan’s name when he was still an angel. However, the word is Latin, and there are two mentions of Lucifer in the Latin Vulgate—referring to the morning star, the planet Venus that appears at dawn and the ‘Light-Bringer.’

These are the general information about the so many meanings attached to Lucifer. People around the world majorly believes the name Lucifer associated with pure evil. So, when fires explosions were reported from many parts of the world, some people began hinting that it could be Satan doing it, as the first initials of the countries spell out Lucifer. However, it is just another conspiracy theory doing rounds on the internet, and there have many other similar instances too.

