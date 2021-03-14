Lucknow, March 14: In a bizarre incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested on charges of spitting on the dough for making rotis during a function in Ghaziabad. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media platforms, the person making rotis was caught on camera spitting on the rotis before putting it in the tandoor. As soon as the incident was reported, Police took cognizance of the offence through social media.

Soon after, an investigation into the viral video was launched by the police following which it was revealed that the incident was true. The Ghaziabad Police then contacted the caterer and the person who was caught doing the disgusting act was arrested under Epidemic Act and the IPC. The police is questioning him, reports said. Pizza Delivery Boy Spits on Food Before Delivery in Turkey, Faces 18 Years of Jail (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

उक्त वीडियो का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए FIR दर्ज कर आरोपी अभियुक्त मोसिन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है । वैधानिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित कर दी गयी है। pic.twitter.com/l8yQfdwKQs — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) March 13, 2021

According to reports, the incident purportedly took place on March 11 in the Bhojpur area of Ghaziabad district. The cook identified as Mohammad Mohsin in seen making rotis and spitting on them. According to reports, the video was taken by a man who had come to the function. He made a video and posted it on social media and tagged his friends and officials after which the video went viral on social media.

Earlier in February, a similar incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut where a man was arrested after he was caught on a camera spitting on the dough while preparing 'rotis' at a wedding function. The accused was identified as Naushad.

