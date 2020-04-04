Maya Angelou Quotes on Life, Love and Feminism: Celebrate American Poetess’ Birth Anniversary With These Thoughtful Sayings

Maya Angelou Quote (File Image)

Marguerite Annie Johnson, known the world over as Maya Angelou was one of the most revered poetesses of her times. Born on April 4, 1928, in Missouri, the literary genius and civil right activist inspired generations of young men and women to fight for their liberties. She was a multi-faceted talent who could write, act, direct and produce plays and movies with ease. Her life finds mention in a series of autobiographies she published that got her international recognition. It is believed these powerful memoirs had their own unique style of storytelling and had references to racism quite prevalent during her growing up period. Maya Angelou passed away on May 28, 2014, due to age-related problems. On her birth anniversary, we take a look at the famous quotes of this once in a generation artist who mesmerised the masses with her creative genius.

The first autobiography of Maya Angelou titled, I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings published in 1969 changed her life for good. The book was written during an exciting phase in her life when there was a lot of turmoil. She worked with Dr Martin Luther King Jr and Malcolm X during those tough time fighting for the rights of African Americans. The book has references to the sexual abuse she suffered as a child and what impact it had on her life. Her later autobiographies like Singin' and Swingin' and Gettin' Merry Like Christmas tells us about the different roles she played growing up as a young mother. She once worked as a shake dancer in night clubs, fry cook in hamburger joints, dinner cook in a Creole restaurant and also taking paints off a car in a mechanic's shop.

Maya Angelou Quotes on Life, Love and Feminism

Maya Angelou Quote: I’ve Learned That People Will Forget What You Said, People Will Forget What You Did, but People Will Never Forget How You Made Them Feel.

Maya Angelou Quote: If You Don’t Like Something, Change It. If You Can’t Change It, Change Your Attitude.

Maya Angelou Quote: There Is No Greater Agony Than Bearing an Untold Story Inside You.

Maya Angelou Quote: My Mission in Life Is Not Merely to Survive, but to Thrive; and to Do So With Some Passion, Some Compassion, Some Humor, and Some Style.

Maya Angelou Quote: Prejudice Is a Burden That Confuses the Past, Threatens the Future and Renders the Present Inaccessible.

Maya Angelou Quote: Love Recognizes No Barriers. It Jumps Hurdles, Leaps Fences, Penetrates Walls to Arrive at Its Destination Full of Hope.

Maya Angelou Quote: Nothing Will Work Unless You Do.

Maya Angelou Quote: I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.

Maya Angelou Quote: When You Learn, Teach. When You Get, Give.

Maya Angelou Quote: We Delight in the Beauty of the Butterfly, but Rarely Admit the Changes It Has Gone Through to Achieve That Beauty.

Maya Angelou was the first black woman to write a screenplay with the film Georgia, Georgia, in 1972. She also acted in plays and appeared in a supporting role in the television miniseries Roots. But above all this, she was a fantastic poetess whose words could lit up a dark room. Through her poems, she depicted the strength of women and the depiction of Black beauty. Her work 'Just Give Me a Cool Drink of Water' fore I Diiie' found its way to the Pulitzer Prize nomination.