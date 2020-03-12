Mega Rolls Instead of Toilet Paper! Bunnings offers Solution That Will Last One Year As Coronavirus Fear Continues

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Twitter, Pixabay)

Bunnings Australia is selling jumbo toilet paper rolls as panic buying of toilet papers due to Coronavirus pandemic continues. The huge toilet rolls are so big that they could last an entire year. These toilet papers are generally used in public bathrooms and shopping centres. Shoppers can get eight giant rolls of Scott Essential Jumbo Tissue Rolls measuring 2,400 metres or the six-pack of Kleenex rolls that is equal to 1,800 metres. It will be available until stocks last and cost $75 at selected stores. Confirmed cases of COVID 19 reached 129 on Thursday. Women Fight Over Toilet Paper Amid Coronavirus Panic Buying in Australia (Watch Video)

A Bunnings spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia that the giant rolls were a part of Christmas promotion hence they are available only at some stores. She said, "We're currently not actively stocking toilet paper in our stores. However, some stores may have some leftover stock from Christmas that they've put out for sale now. We have very limited stock in the network and customer will need to check with their local Bunnings." Woolworths, Australia's Biggest Supermarket, Announces Limit on Toilet Paper Purchase Amid Coronavirus Panic.

According to their website, the jumbo-sized toilet papers 'deliver quality with superior softness, strength, absorbency and comfort.' Some shoppers are of the opinion that it toilet rolls could last a whole year depending on how you use it.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

You can thank me later #Australia but @Bunnings sells toilet rolls (the mega ones used in public bathrooms) if you get really desperate. Plenty in stock in two bunnings stores I went to this morning! You're welcome 🤣#toiletpaperpanic #ToiletPaperApocalypse pic.twitter.com/jgNogVnJEp — Mr Andrews (@CDAndrews11) March 8, 2020

The sale comes after the Australian Government and health authorities urge people not to panic-buy toilet papers. The uproar related to toilet paper had caused fights and arguments in supermarket stores across the country. People used to go to supermarkets only to buy toilet rolls and fill their trolleys with it. World Health Organisation has declared Coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Doctors have urged everyone to practice good hygiene habits to protect against infections. Some of the measures to thwart the virus include washing your hands with soap and water, covering mouth while coughing or sneezing.