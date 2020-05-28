National Burger Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: LOL at These Hilarious Posts While You Bite into Some Juicy Burgers Today!

National Burger Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Who wouldn't love a day dedicated to the delicious meal, burgers! Easy to eat, mouth-watering taste and also filling, burgers have become such a common part of our life that we really don't take enough time to appreciate the mere existence of it! It is National Burger Day today and it is celebrated every year on May 28, also as National Hamburger Day. It is also called National Brisket Day in some places and some even celebrate the day as International Burger Day. On this day restaurant owners or burger joint owners also give discounts and provide you with exciting orders. However, while offers are great, nothing beats funny burger memes and jokes. National Burger Day (US) 2020: From the World’s Biggest Burger to the Most Expensive One, Here Are Seven Fascinating Facts About Burger.

There are relevant memes for legit everything and while you order in from Mc Donald's or Burger King today, you might also want to check out some of the most hilarious memes and jokes that will make your day. Burgers are everyone's favourite and so are the funny memes and jokes so on National Burger Day it is only fair that we LOL at some funny memes while biting into our favourite burgers! Check out the best ones:

Absolutely!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bareburger (@bareburger) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emotionally Supprtive Bra (@emotionallysupportivebra) on Apr 17, 2019 at 11:14pm PDT

Why Does This Always Happen?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meme is life (@memelslife) on May 24, 2020 at 6:31am PDT

Agreed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @s_k_r_r_t_ on May 21, 2020 at 2:09pm PDT

ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flavorism (@flavorism_stamford) on May 20, 2020 at 5:00pm PDT

Vada Pav Is The Best Burger!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEME LORD (@memelord6979) on May 14, 2020 at 9:48pm PDT

Truth!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saint Johns Yard (@saintjohnsyard) on May 7, 2020 at 7:49am PDT

Perfect!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @piggy.newtron on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT

This year calories are cancelled!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Getta Burger (@gettaburger) on Apr 30, 2020 at 6:00pm PDT

This year, given the coronavirus pandemic situation, you might not be able to devour your favourite burger at your favourite burger place, however, many places allow takeaway and drive-thru facilities, so just get some home and enjoy it while you watch Netflix. However, please maintain social distancing and follow preventive measures laid down by WHO.