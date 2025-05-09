The start of the 21st century has often been a subject of debate, primarily due to differences in how people define centuries in relation to our calendar system. While most people assume that the Year of the Millennium began on January 1, 2000, historians, astronomers, and calendar experts believe differently. And that’s what today’s Google search Googly unlocks. Google’s latest campaign is designed to transform how people experience online searches by tapping into our power of curiosity and making searches more fun. Each day, Google’s Googly allows users to dive into intriguing questions that spark users’ desire to learn more and uncover surprising trivia facts. And Google’s Googly for May 9 unlocks the date when the 21st century began. Which Country Invented The Googly? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

On Which Date Did the 21st Century Begin?

In 1999, when the world was preparing for the New Year, the Gregorian calendar was about to tick over to 2000, supposedly ushering in not only the 21st century but also the third millennium CE. But what if we tell you that excitement should have been for January 1, 2001? While most people assume that the 21st century began on January 1, 2000, the widely accepted date among historians, astronomers and calendar experts is January 1, 2001. Why Was the Webcam Invented? Today’s Google Search Googly Sparks Curiosity Into Surprising Origin of Web Camera.

How Are Centuries Counted?

To determine on which date the 21st century began, we must first understand how our calendar system works. The Gregorian calendar is the internationally accepted civil calendar and is based on the Anno Domini (AD) system, which was reportedly introduced by Dionysius Exiguus, a 6th-century monk best known as the inventor of AD dating, creating a method to calculate the years since the birth of Jesus Christ. What might stir the confusion about the calendar year is that people often assume that centuries begin when the year number shifts to a round number, like 1900, 2000. However, our calendar does not include a Year 0 and the first century began with the year AD 1 and ended with the year AD 100, meaning every subsequent century follows the same pattern.

The first century comprises the years AD 1 through AD 100. The second century began with AD 101 and continued through AD 200. Following that calculation, the 20th century includes the years AD 1901 to 2000. Therefore, the 21st century officially began on January 1, 2001, and will continue until December 31, 2100. It is the first century of the third millennium.

That’s the magic of Googly, we get to uncover trivia with our searches every day. These quirky questions may seem to have obvious answers, but they hold surprising truths when searched for.

