Is There a Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025? Is the Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century Causing 6 Minutes of Darkness Across the World Taking Place Today? NASA Debunks Viral Claim

Mumbai, August 2: Widespread social media posts have falsely claimed that a major solar eclipse (Surya Grahan), the "longest and most powerful of the century", will occur on August 2, 2025. Some even suggested it would plunge regions into total darkness for over six minutes. However, astronomers and space agencies have clarified that no such celestial event is scheduled for that date.

According to verified astronomical data, the much-anticipated total solar eclipse or Surya Grahan being referred to is actually set for August 2, 2027, not 2025. The confusion appears to stem from misinterpretation and misreporting of the dates, leading to the spread of misleading information online. No Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025: Don’t Be Misled! Longest Solar Eclipse in Century To Occur in 2027, Here’s What You Should Know About Viral Claims.

No Total Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan on August 2, 2025

NASA has confirmed that no solar eclipse will take place on August 2, 2025. The next eclipse on the calendar is a partial solar eclipse on September 21, 2025, which will not be visible in India. A total eclipse will occur on August 12, 2026, visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and parts of Portugal. Longest Solar Eclipse of the Century on August 2 – Is It True? Will There Be Six-Minute Global Blackout? Here’s What You Should Know About the Viral Surya Grahan Claim.

Solar Eclipse Lasting 6 Minutes Taking Place on August 2, 2027

The actual “eclipse of the century”, a total solar eclipse lasting up to 6 minutes and 23 seconds, will take place on August 2, 2027, and will be visible from parts of Europe, North Africa, and the Middle East.

What Is Solar Eclipse?

A total solar eclipse happens when the Moon completely blocks the Sun, casting a shadow over parts of the Earth and temporarily turning day into night. These rare events hold both scientific and cultural significance.

The 2027 eclipse is expected to be one of the longest of this century, with visibility stretching across northern Morocco, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and northeastern Somalia.

