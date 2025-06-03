Making a debut for the nation in any format of cricket is a dream for any cricketer. However, very few players go on to make their mark instantly, scoring runs on debut, by either making a half-century or a century. Scoring a century is the ultimate form of performance in a cricket match, regardless of Tests, One-Day Internationals, or T20 Internationals. What is Used for a Toss in the Australian Cricket League? Find the Correct Answer To Unlock Today's Google Search Googly.

In Tests, a total of 116 batters have managed to register a ton on debut, in ODIs, merely 19 have managed to achieve this feat, and in T20Is, only four have hit the 100-run mark in a maiden knock in men's cricket. Interestingly, out of the 19 players who have managed to hit a century on debut, only one Indian cricketer has achieved this feat.

Which Indian Cricketer Scored a Century on His ODI Debut?

England's Dennis Amiss was the first batter to ever score a ton on ODI debut back in 1972, and it took 44 years for an Indian batter to achieve this feat.

Riding on sensational performances in domestic cricket and IPL, KL Rahul was selected for India's tour of Zimbabwe in 2016, where the wicket-keeper batter became the first and only Indian cricketer to score a century on ODI debut.

KL Rahul Slams Ton on ODI Debut

In the first ODI at Harare, Rahul opened the innings for India chasing 170, and struck an unbeaten 100 off 115, which included seven fours and one solitary six.

Since becoming the first Indian cricketer to score a century on ODI debut, Rahul has managed to make a name for himself in the format and is the backbone of India's batting line-up.

