The name OnlyFans has been used interchangeably with pornography ever since it came in the limelight, essentially last year. However, now the subscription-based site has announced that it will ban all kinds of XXX website. The subscriber-only website it set to shun x-rated adult material after receiving pressure from its payment processors. While this is not a complete ban on nudity, however, "any content containing sexually-explicit conduct" will be banned, with the site instead focusing on more mainstream content.

The London-based company XXX Websites, OnlyFans, amongst other major companies such as Pornhub.com, Zoom & Amazon thrived in the year 2020 during COVID-19 lockdown with major revenue. Although OnlyFans claims that it offers more than just XXX content such as content created by yoga masters and chefs, the section that OnlyFans is known for is pornography.

OnlyFans said the ban with effect from October all XXX content dure to pressure from banks and payment processors. "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," an OnlyFans spokesperson to the Guardian. XXX site OnlyFans was recently under investigation by the Australian authorities over fears of being used as a medium of trafficking drugs, launder money and exploit children.

Recently, Mrs, Poindexter who had revealed a few weeks ago that she was bullied because of selling hot photos and videos on XXX website OnlyFans. However, she had made clear that she is in no mood to back out after being bullied by fellow parents at her kids’ school. More controversy poured in when Mexico Prisoners joined the XXX website OnlyFans and went viral for sharing masturbation, oral and group sex videos! OnlyFans usage spiked up with even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Blac Chyna coming closer to fans.

And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com. Although, some of these porn websites are slightly similar to the ones that provide webcam sex like Cam Sex India or Camsoda.com.

