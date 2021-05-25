XXX site OnlyFans is under investigation by the Australian authorities over fears of being used as a medium of trafficking drugs, launder money and exploit children. NCA NewsWire reports that financial crimes watchdog AUSTRAC and the Australian Federal Police are monitoring the not-safe-for-work site over concerns its murky payments platform is facilitating crime, as banks and regulators are unable to establish who receives the payments. OnlyFans is a UK-based company that allows users to create a page and then charges customers a fee to view the content. A large portion of the content on the site is explicit adult content and pornography.

According to its website, OnlyFans boasts more than one million content creators and 100 million users and has generated more than US$3bn in earnings for creators. University of NSW associate professor Michael Salter said there were deep concerns the platform was rife with people funding the sexual exploitation of minors and questioned whether the company was doing enough to verify ages or check where money was going. Salter, who is investigating OnlyFans with a consortium of academics, financial institutions, and government agencies, claimed sexual content involving children was already being uploaded to the site.

"Last year through international partners we came across an OnlyFans account that was advertising on Twitter," he said. "It had about 25,000 followers and was advertising a very young model who was male. We requested an assessment from a forensic paediatrician, who confirmed that the individual could be no older than 13 or 14, based on his physiological characteristics." Salter and his partners contacted US authorities and the page was taken down on both Twitter and OnlyFans.

