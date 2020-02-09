Pervaiz Shallwani, a Journalist, Uses Ketchup to Mark Territory on New York Subway Train (See Pic)

Ketchup on the floor of New York subway. (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New York, February 9: A New York subway commuter demonstrated a completely new and seemingly effective way of demarcating his personal territory. Pervaiz Shallwani, who is a journalist by profession, Tweeted a picture of ketchup spilled on the floor in an MTA subway train, reported Fox News. "A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat," Shallwani wrote in his Tweet.

The journalist's concern didn't go unheard though, as just a few moments later the official Twitter handle of the New York City Transit commented: "Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in?" Gigantic Praying Mantis on New York Subway Train Scares Passengers (View Pic).

Pervaiz Shallwani's Tweet

A straphanger in morning A train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat. #MTA pic.twitter.com/efuc1YHoAX — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) February 7, 2020

Shallwani then replied with an image of the train car number to which the authority promptly responded by Tweeting: "Thanks for letting us know. We'll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP." The pesky ketchup incident attracted mostly light-hearted and humourous comments, while a handful of users also expressed their annoyance.