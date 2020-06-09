Porcupine Vs Snake Battle Video From The Wild Goes Viral! Watch This Large Rodent Use Its Sharp Quills to Keep The Predator At Bay

Porcupine fights with a snake (Photo Credits: @SudhaRamenIFS Twitter)

Video of an intense fight between a porcupine and snake from the wild is going viral on social media platforms. The clip shows the porcupine which is not ready to let go when being encountered with the snake. The reptile can be seen slithering towards the snake to bite it, but immediately turns away. The rodent then uses its biggest strength, the quills to fight the snake. The porcupine's thorns pierced the through the snake it tried to escape. Monkey Vs King Cobra Battle Video Goes Viral, Netizens Amused Seeing The Snake Lose in This Shocking Footage From The Wild.

The video was shared on Twitter by Sudha Ramen of the Indian Forest Service. Posting the video, she wrote, "Know your strength. Use it at the right time wisely. Porcupines are smart that way. They can handle any predator. Something to watch and learn." The video has garnered over 3,800 views and continues to go viral. Rattlesnake Gets Eaten by Coachwhip In Texas Ranch! This Stomach-Churning 'Ssscary' Video of Snakes Battle is Going Viral.

Porcupine Fights With Snake:

1. Know your strength 2. Use it at the right time, wisely. Porcupines are smart that way. They can handle any predator. Something to watch and learn. Via FB. pic.twitter.com/GSQgq51t75 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 8, 2020

A porcupine's body is covered with sharp quills which it uses as its defence mechanism. These quills also contain antibiotic properties. he quills from the porcupine can pierce through a snake's digestive tract and causing it to die. The North American porcupine has about 30,000 quills on it. They fall when touched with hands.

These quills lie flat until a porcupine is threatened, the raise when the rodent knows of a possible situation around it. Porcupines cannot shoot at predators they scatter it from their body for defence. Many animals have been spotted with quills on their bodies. Quills have sharp tips and scales or bards which make them difficult to remove when stuck in an animal's skin. They also grow new quills after losing the old ones.