Indonesian Reticulated Python ‘Ibu Baron’ Named World’s Longest Wild Snake by Guinness World Records (Watch Video)

New Delhi, February 11: In a remarkable wildlife milestone, Guinness World Records has officially recognised a massive reticulated python in Indonesia as the longest snake currently living in the wild. The female python, named Ibu Baron, measured an astonishing 7.15 meters (23 feet 5 inches), setting a new benchmark for wild specimens of her species.

Discovery and Official Measurement

Ibu Baron resides in a managed wild environment in Indonesia, where she has been closely monitored by local wildlife experts. Her length was verified under strict and transparent measurement protocols to ensure both scientific accuracy and the snake’s safety.

While reticulated pythons (Malayopython reticulatus) are widely regarded as the longest snake species on Earth, individuals exceeding seven meters in the wild are exceptionally rare. Most adult wild specimens typically measure between three and five meters. Ibu Baron’s extraordinary size has drawn global attention from herpetologists, conservationists, and reptile enthusiasts alike. Vasuki Indicus: Scientists Find Fossil of ‘Largest Snake to Have Ever Existed’ in Gujarat With Estimated Length of 50 Feet.

Guinness Confirms Indonesia’s Ibu Baron as World’s Longest Wild Snake

The longest reliably measured wild snake is a female reticulated python dubbed Ibu Baron (“The Baroness”) discovered in the Maros region of Sulawesi, Indonesia, in late 2025 and measured to be 7.22 m (23 ft 8 in) from head to tail on 18 January 2026 🐍 pic.twitter.com/y2jdbaridA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) February 4, 2026

Health, Diet, and Physical Characteristics

Despite her immense size, Ibu Baron is reported to be in excellent health. To sustain her energy levels, she consumes large prey such as goats and pigs. Her girth and weight are proportionate to her length, meaning several trained handlers are required during routine health checks. World's Biggest Snake Found in Amazon Rainforest: Northern Green Anaconda Measuring 26ft-Long Discovered in South America; New Species Named 'Eunectes Akayima'.

Unlike some large captive pythons that may become sluggish, Ibu Baron remains an active predator within her habitat, reflecting strong natural instincts and adaptability.

How She Compares to Other Record Holders

Ibu Baron’s record is particularly significant because it applies to a wild or wild-managed setting. Previously, the title for the longest snake ever recorded in captivity belonged to Medusa, a reticulated python in the United States that measured 7.67 meters (25 feet 2 inches) in 2011.

While Medusa still holds the all-time captive record, Ibu Baron now represents the maximum confirmed growth potential of the species outside full captivity.

Ecological Importance of Reticulated Pythons

Native to South and Southeast Asia, reticulated pythons are apex predators that play a crucial ecological role. By controlling populations of wild boar, rodents, and other prey species, they help maintain balance within forest ecosystems.

Wildlife officials in Indonesia hope that Ibu Baron’s global recognition will shine a spotlight on the need for habitat conservation. Ongoing threats such as deforestation and human encroachment continue to challenge the survival of large reptiles across the region.

A Landmark Moment for Wildlife Records

The confirmation of Ibu Baron as the world’s longest wild snake is more than just a record it highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Indonesia and underscores the importance of preserving natural habitats. As conservation conversations grow louder worldwide, this giant python serves as a powerful symbol of nature’s remarkable potential.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 03:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).