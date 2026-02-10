The woman left a five-foot snake skin, broken bangles, and vermilion on her bed before eloping with her lover in Auraiya (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Auraiya, February 10: A bizarre incident has surfaced in the Phaphund area of Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, where a young woman allegedly staged a supernatural disappearance before eloping with her lover. On Monday, February 9, family members discovered a five-foot-long snake slough (shed skin), broken bangles, and vermilion (sindoor) placed carefully on her bed. The unusual scene initially sparked rumours in the village that the woman had transformed into a "Nagin" (serpent-woman), creating a state of panic before police intervention clarified the situation.

The incident came to light when the woman’s family went to her room after she failed to emerge in the morning. Upon entering, they found the room empty but discovered a series of symbolic items arranged on her bedding. Auraiya Shocker: Man Kidnaps, Assaults Father With Help From Brother and Relative in UP; Arrested (Watch Video).

Snake Skin, Bangles and Vermilion Found on Woman's Bed in Auraiya

According to eyewitnesses, a nearly five-foot-long snake skin was protruding from a black sweater. Alongside the slough lay her bangles, a black thread usually worn around the neck, and traces of vermilion. The arrangement was so deliberate that local residents began circulating theories of a mystical transformation, leading to a large crowd gathering at the house.

Police Investigation and Motivations

Upon receiving the information, the Phaphund police reached the spot to investigate the "supernatural" claims. Preliminary findings by the police suggest that the entire scene was a calculated ruse designed to mislead the family and the village. Investigators revealed that the woman was in a long-term relationship with a local youth. However, her family had recently fixed her marriage elsewhere against her wishes. It is believed that the woman, with the assistance of her lover, procured the snake slough and orchestrated the scene to provide a "mystical" cover for her planned departure.

Current Status and Legal Action

Phaphund Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar stated that the police have registered a case against unidentified individuals based on the family's complaint. The officer confirmed that the primary motive appears to be a love affair and the woman's dissatisfaction with her arranged marriage.

Primary Lead: The woman is believed to have fled with her lover.

Police Action: Teams have been deployed to track the couple's location.

Community Impact: Authorities have urged villagers to ignore rumours of supernatural events, clarifying that the items found were part of a staged drama. Auraiya: Man Carries Sister’s Body on Bike After Allegedly Being Denied Ambulance at Government Hospital in Uttar Pradesh (Disturbing Video).

The police expect to recover the woman shortly as the investigation continues into how the couple managed the logistics of the escape and where they obtained the snake skin used in the deception.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aaj Tak), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).